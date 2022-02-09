Ray T. Von Rosenberg, 90, of Temple, passed away on February 7, 2022 in a Temple nursing facility. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on February 9, 2022 at 3p.m.
Ray was born in Temple to Edgar and Bess Lynn Von Rosenberg on May 3, 1931. Ray was a graduate of Temple High School, Baylor University in Waco and University of Corpus Christi. Ray taught Drama, Speech and English for over 40 years total. He taught for 31 years in Taft, TX, near Corpus, and was loved by hundreds of students and faculty staff members. Ray had two approved, by UIL, one act plays, “Wills of All Wills” and “Ann Hath A Way”. Another play he wrote was “Brown Flowers”. He also published two books: “Four Flags” and “Broken Star”. Ray entered a writing contest in NY and won a trip to Spain. Ray is survived by one nephew, Kirk Von Rosenberg of Virginia and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ed. Thanks to all former students for the kind emails and texts.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to: Ray Von Rosenberg Scholarship Fund, Coastal Bend Community Foundation 555 Carancahua St. Ste. 900 Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.
Arrangements are entrusted to Scanio-Harper Funeral Home