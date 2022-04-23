WACO — Services for Linda L. Shands, 60, of Temple will be 3 p.m. May 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
Mrs. Shands died Saturday, April 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 2, 1961, in Colorado to Eva and Darrell Law. She served in the U.S. Air Force. She worked at a Temple hospital.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Marie Shands of Dallas; a sister, Iona Rutherford; two brothers, Mark Parks and Tom Parks; and two grandchildren.
Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.