Services for Dorothy Mae Teal Johnson, 99, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories
Mrs. Johnson died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at a Copperas Cove nursing home.
She was born Jan. 22, 1922, in Caldwell to the Rev. Homer C. and Jeanette Lockhart Teal. She attended school in Burleson County, and graduated from Smith Grady High School in Caldwell. She joined the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, and was honorably discharged in 1943. She married Leslie J. Johnson on Nov. 4, 1944, and moved to Cleveland, Ohio. After her husband retired, the family moved to Temple. They joined Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Les Johnson Jr. of Tarrytown, N.Y.: two daughters, Gloria Jefferson of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and Nancy Johnson of Temple; a brother, James Teal of Cleveland; a sister, Elma Bates of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.