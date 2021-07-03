Carolyn Moore
Carolyn Moore, 80, was called home Monday, June 28, at Scott & White Memorial hospital. Visitation will be Sunday, July 4th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple from 2-4 pm. Service will be held at Little River United Methodist Church on July 5th at 10am. Rev. Lianne Turner and Rev. Don Johnson will be officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Carolyn was born February 20, 1941 to George and Doris Garner of Little River. While attending Academy all 12 years, she played basketball and was a twirler. She graduated from Academy High School and secretarial school. On July 2, 1960, she married the love of her life, Howell Moore. She worked for Keifer Marshall Insurance Agency then became the secretary and court clerk for the City of Little River-Academy.
Everyone who knew her, knew that her family, church, and community were her life. She was active in the PTA, Athletic Booster Club, Band Booster Club, and LRA Little League. Carolyn grew up in the Little River United Methodist Church where she had served in various capacities and committees. Her favorite pastime was endlessly traveling to support her children and grandchildren in all their athletic and band competitions. She was a role model to her family and friends because she lived by example. She gave unselfishly of her time, love and support.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Survivors are one sister, Georgia Reed-Sciabarrasi of Dallas; one brother, Chuck Garner and wife, Precy of Garland; son, Paul Moore and wife, Amy of Belton; daughter, Marian Kelso and husband, Tim of Little River-Academy; grandchildren, Nikki Moore of Temple; Bo Trevino and wife, Laurel of New Braunfels; Jordan Moore of Anchorage, AK; Kayla Coderre and husband, Travis of Bertram; Kenzie Kelso and Kenny Askew of Temple; one great grandchild due in July. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Little River United Methodist Church or Wilson Valley Cemetery Association.
Paid Obituary