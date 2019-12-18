June Boston, 91, of Fischer died Wednesday Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALADO — Services for June Boston, 91, of Fischer are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado. Ms. Boston died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save