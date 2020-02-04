Pedro S. Ramirez Sr., 80, of Belton died Monday Feb 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Pedro S. Ramirez Sr., 80, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Ramirez died Monday, Feb. 3, at a Temple hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save