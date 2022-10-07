No services are planned for Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, 22, of Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, 22, of Temple.
Mr. Cardenas died Friday, Sept. 30, in Temple.
He was born May 26, 2000, in Temple to Stacy Riley and Travis Cardenas. He married Sarah Young on Aug. 1, 2021, in Copperas Cove.
He is preceded in death by a son, Ryker Cardenas.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Stephen Cardenas; his parents; three brothers, Bubba Cardenas, Jaren Cardenas and Cory Cardenas.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Monday, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.