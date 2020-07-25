Services for John L. Allen, 91, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Allen died Tuesday, July 21, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: July 25, 2020 @ 2:30 am
