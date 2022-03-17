Services for Venus E. Moreno-Carrasquillo, 52, of California will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Moreno-Carrasquillo died Sunday, Feb. 27.
She was born Sept. 3, 1969, in California to David Douglas Moreno and Bonita Lerma. She had previously lived in Belton. She completed her education in The Valley. She worked in health care and was affiliated with the Christian ministry. She also owned a landscaping business.
Survivors include her husband, Rubin Carrasquillo of California; a daughter, Rubie McAdams of Temple; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.