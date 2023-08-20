Gail Evelyn Reeves, 58, of Copperas Cove passed away Friday, August 11th, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving & loyal friends.
Gail, born in Norfolk, Virginia on November 23rd, 1964, is survived by her siblings Liz Mullenax, Annabelle Yim, Michael Campbell, Clarence Fung and Jay Fung.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Browning, brother, Ed Reeves and parents Barbara and Gene E. Reeves.
At a later date, a private disposition at sea will take place in Kailua, Hawaii, carried out by Kailua Canoe Club.
If you would like to make a donation in Gail’s honor, please make it to Kailua Canoe Club at https://kailuacanoeclub.com/donate/ or the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org/.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” in honor of Gail. All family and friends are welcome. The celebration is scheduled for 8/26/2023 Saturday at 5:00 pm at Mililani Woods in Nolanville. Address is 1100 Old Nolanville Rd. Nolanville, Texas. Food and beverages will be provided. Please RSVP --- text to Barbara- 254-418-3889 or email 555.gldnharvest.555@gmail.com.