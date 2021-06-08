Services for Mary Helen Kelly, 87, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kelly died Sunday, June 6, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Shamrock to Daniel Webster Hefley and Willie Collier. She married Lonnie Francis Kelly on June 10, 1949, in Clovis, N.M. She was a homemaker. She was a member of 4H, FFA and FHA.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Connie Barham of Stephenville, Nancy Goodrich of Moore, Okla., and Becky Harvey of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cal Farley’s Texas Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79101.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.