Nelda Henson Jones
Nelda Henson Jones, age 86 from Rosebud, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Temple,Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Rosebud. Jimmy Jones (son of Nelda) and Rev. Jody Hickman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Little River Cemetery in Jones Prairie. Viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10a-4pm at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, Texas.
Nelda was born in Briary, just outside of Rosebud, Texas on March 24, 1934 to Nollie and Pauline White Henson. She grew up in Rosebud and graduated from Rosebud High School and Baylor University with a B.A. and Master of Science of Education. She married Richard J. Jones on August 14, 1954. Nelda taught school in San Antonio, Beaumont, Waxahachie and then for the Rosebud-Lott ISD as a teacher and principal for the Rosebud Primary School until she retired in 1988. Nelda accepted Christ at age 10 and was an active church member at First Baptist Church as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, and on numerous committees.
Nelda was a member of the Junior Service League, American Association of University Women, Shakespeare Club, Elementary Principals Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Society and the Texas Retired Teachers Association. She will always be remembered for her love of music, piano, vacationing in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado with family and friends, and her love for teaching school.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Richard J. Jones. She is survived by son David Jones of Rosebud, Texas, daughter Paula Jones of Rosebud, Texas, and son Jimmy Jones of Dallas, Texas, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, a sister Imogene Tegge of Beeville and brother Charles Henson of Cedar Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child through the First Baptist Church of Rosebud, P.O. Box 631, Rosebud, Texas 76570 or the charity of your choice.
