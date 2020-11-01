Janice Irene Taylor, known as Gigi by her grandchildren and their friends, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home in Abilene, Texas after a brief battle with cancer.
Janice was born in Stamford, Texas on June 3, 1945 to Glenn and Eunita Taylor of Breckenridge, Texas. She would spend her childhood and youth growing up in Stephens County. She attended school in Breckenridge and graduated third in her class from Breckenridge High School in 1963. She was a graduate of Tarleton State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. While at Tarleton she was involved in choir, was a member of the Tarleton Players fine arts organization, and was selected as a “Little Colonel” by the Tarleton State University ROTC. She met her first husband Cavin Sullivan while attending college in Stephenville. They were married at the First United Methodist Church in Breckenridge on July 31, 1964. They went on to raise three children together: Melissa Irene, Brent Anderson and Shaun Cavin. Cavin served as an army officer taking Janice and the children all over the United States and military instillations abroad.
In the summer of 1983, Janice moved herself and children to Abilene to be near her family in Breckenridge. There she began a successful career as a financial advisor to educators across the Big Country. She served as a member of the Tarleton Alumni Board of Directors for many years and was the President from ’97-’98. This is where she would meet her loving husband of seventeen years, Herb Taylor. She and Herb retired to Salado in Central Texas to play golf and travel the world together. They spent many years traveling and remodeling a summer home in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas prior to moving to Abilene to be closer to family in 2017. Janice was an active member in the United Methodist Church, a Stephens minister, and a dedicated member of a 12-step program leading many people in a deeper walk with the Lord while in Central Texas and Abilene. She was a wonderful friend and loving supporter to everyone she met.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and brother William Taylor. She is survived by her husband Herb Taylor of Abilene, daughter Melissa Autrey of Abilene; granddaughter Staci Driskill and great-granddaughter Kinsley of Abilene. Sons Brent Sullivan and wife Lisa of Plano; grandchildren Cassie, Leigh Ann, Brianna, Caleigh and Gavin Sullivan and Rollin Place, great-grandsons Luciano and Gabriel. Shaun Sullivan and wife Amber of Bedford, Ross Taylor and wife Kristi of Frisco; grandsons Micah and Jared Taylor. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her greatly.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene, Mandy and Alysia from Home Instead Senior Care who all cared for her and loved on her in her final days. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 3 at 10am at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel of Faith, at 5701 Highway 277 S, followed by a private burial in Stephens County.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm at the funeral home on Monday, November 2, 2020.
For those who wish to make memorial donations in memory of Janice, please make your donations to Serenity House, 150 Orange St, Abilene TX 79601 or a charity of your choice.