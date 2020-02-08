Private family services for Merrilee McDowell, 56, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. McDowell died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 24, 1963, in Oceanside, Calif., to Richard and Myra Ritter. She worked as a court coordinator for the city of Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Brian McDowell; two sons, Xander McDowell and Chris Ritter, both of Temple; a brother, Randy Ritter of Temple; and her mother of Temple.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.