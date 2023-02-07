Martha A. Garcia
Martha A. Garcia, age 91 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple. A private burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Martha was born on September 24, 1931, to Macario Aguilar and Sofia Thompson in McGregor, Texas. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple, and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church Altar Society, where she held several different offices. Martha was also an avid bingo player. She enjoyed traveling to Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Las Vegas to play at the casinos. Martha also enjoyed listening to Czech and Country music, and waltzing with her husband. She loved doing word search games and watching old soap operas. Martha was a member of the VFW auxiliary 1820 and SPJST Lodge #177. She was a den mother in cub scouts, boy scouts, and girl scouts. Above all, Martha was a loving wife to her husband for 58 years and a committed mother to her 5 children.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alejandro Garcia; brother, Lee Aguilar; sisters, Juanita Reyna, and Augustina Castor; son, Alejandro Garcia, Jr.; grandchild, Raiden Garcia; and great grandchild, Angel Barba.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her sons, Timothy Garcia and wife, Sabrina, and Christopher Garcia; daughters, Dianna Hardin, and Patricia Kegerreis; sisters, Julie Vasquez, Dathene Lopez, and Maria Aguilar; 19 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Altar Society.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Baylor Scott & White Emergency Department Team, and the Cardiac Acute Care Team.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary recited at 6 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary