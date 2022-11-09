Susan Julien Craig Nedry
Susan Julien Craig Nedry of Temple, TX died peacefully in the early hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022 after a courageous 22-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born on May 4, 1943 in McMinnville, OR. After graduating from Albany Union High School in 1961 Sue attended Oregon State University where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. In 1963 Sue transferred to The University of Oregon where she graduated then married her high school sweetheart, Ron Nedry. The couple lived in Eugene where their first child, Ronald Craig Nedry was born in 1966. In 1968 while living in Vancouver, WA their second child, Richard Neal Nedry was born. Then in 1971 in Jacksonville, FL their third child, Molly Sue Nedry was born. The family moved to Temple in 1980 where Sue was a devoted and beloved teacher at Meredith Elementary. Sue then retired from teaching in 1986 to care for their head-injured son.
Sue loved to serve her community. She was active in Junior League, Arno Art League, Literary Review, and was very active in P.E.O. where she served as president for 2 years. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church where she helped teach Sunday school. Sue enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, traveling, dancing and most of all playing with grandkids. Sue is preceded in death by her parents Neal and Ruth Craig, and her brother, Neal Craig.
She is survived by two sisters in Oregon, her husband Ron, her son Craig, her son Rick and his wife Andi, and her daughter Molly Cripe and her husband Allan and their two children Macy and Andrew.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Methodist Church Temple at a future date.
