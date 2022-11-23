Services for Fu-Yung Lee, 83, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Lee died Saturday, Nov. 19, in Temple.
She was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Wenzhou China to Kao Yung Hi and Cheu Ui Jen. She married Chih-Yuan Lee in 1960 in Taiwan. She was a member of the Chinese Mission of the First Baptist Church of Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 1, 2019; and by a son, Nien-Jen Lee, on Nov. 27, 2014.
Survivors include two sons, Nien-Tsu Lee of Belton and Nien-Chung Lee of Dallas; two daughters, Lin Lin of Austin, and Hsiao-Tzu of Temple; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.