Irene Helen Sodek Pagel
Irene Helen, nee Sodek, Pagel, of Temple, Texas, passed away on November 5, 2020, at the age of 94.
Irene was born at home in Seaton, Texas, to Ed and Clara, nee Bartek, Sodek on August 18, 1926. She graduated from Temple High School in 1944, and met her husband Preston Pagel while working at a shoe store in 1946. After a long and happy courtship, the two wed on June 3, 1950, and were married for 51 years, until Preston’s passing in 2001. During their life together they enjoyed dancing and travelling, journeying all over the world, including trips to Europe, Mexico, and many happy vacations in Hawaii. It was their dream to someday travel to Greece. Irene was a talented seamstress who created beautiful outfits for her daughters and spoiled her granddaughters with elaborate Barbie clothes. She also loved to cook, to fish, and to play bingo as often as possible.
Irene was an active community member her entire life. She was a member of First Lutheran Church for over 70 years, where she volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher and worked with the ladies quilting group. She was also a Doe in the Temple Benevolent and Patriotic Order of Elks Lodge 138, a member of the American Legion Post 133, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Bell Post 1820, where she and Preston served as the Post Commander and the Auxiliary President – the first couple to do so concurrently in the Post’s history. She was also honored as Mrs. VFW 2004.
Irene spent many years working as an office clerk and secretary, first at Temple Trade School, then at Temple ISD in the Child Accounting Department for 17 years. She then served as a secretary and administrative assistant to the Business Manager at Scott and White, retiring in 1987, after 16 years. She and Preston purchased Temple Floral Company in 1973, and ran a true family business, with Preston and their daughter, Amy, designing floral arrangements, while Irene kept the books and helped out on holidays with daughter, Paula.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Preston Pagel, her sister Martha Sodek and brother Edward “Sonny” Sodek, and sons-in-law Robert Faris and Charles “Buddy” Varner. She is survived by her daughters Paula Pagel Faris of Georgetown, Texas, and Amy Devereaux (Robert), of Temple, Texas; step-grandsons Robert “Gene” Faris (Jessica) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Will Faris (Tiffany) of Brighton, Colorado; granddaughters Ashleigh Faris Cammack (Jonathan) of College Station, Texas, and Katie Teague (Landon), of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as five step great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Scanio Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Memorial flowers are welcome, but if preferred, please give a memorial to the charity of choice.
