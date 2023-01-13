ROCKDALE — Services for Richard Roe, 65, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. today at Street Ministries in Rockdale.
Mr. Roe died Monday, Jan. 9, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 9, 1957, in Freeport to Ralph and Billie Ellis Roe. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1976. He worked as a welder.
Surviving include his wife, Brenda Roe of Rockdale; a son, Dustin Roe of Arizona; a daughter, Kristi Martin of Rockdale; a brother, Charles Wayne Roe of Georgia; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.