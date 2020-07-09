Private services for Rene Saul “Paul” Madrigal, 69, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Madrigal died Monday, July 6, at his residence.
Hr was born June 30, 1951, in Temple to Saul and Lucila Montemayor Madrigal.
He was a graduate of Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a long-time resident of Temple. He worked in construction.
Survivors include three brothers, Richard Madrigal, Russell Madrigal and Robert Paul Madrigal, all of Dallas; and five sisters, Claudia Garza of La Porte and Paula Holguin, Mary Newbury, Marta Reid and Marguerita Marks.
Hewett- Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.