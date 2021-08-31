Services for Judith Esther White, 80, of Temple were held Monday, Aug. 23, at her residence.
A private burial took place in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. White died Monday, Aug. 23, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Alva, Okla., to Paul H. and Dorotha Clark Burket. She married Lanny Ross White in 1956. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Killeen Bible Church, where she played violin on the worship team.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Lanny Ross White Jr.
Survivors include a son, Leslie Robert White; a brother, Paul Harold Burket; a sister, Janice Novotny; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple was in charge of arrangements.