No services are planned for Stephanie Dawn Garza, 46, of Temple.
Ms. Garza died Monday, Feb. 13, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 4, 1976. She was employed at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple as a physical therapist aide.
Survivors include her parents; Nicodemus Garza Jr. and Emma Hernandez; two grandparents, Antonia Garza and Eva Hernandez; two daughters, Marissa Garza and Jeanette Martinez; a son, Edward Martinez; two brothers, Nicodemus Garza III and Brian Garza; a sister, Jennifer Donaldson; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. today at W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple.