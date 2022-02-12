Susan Marie Thigpen Holasek, 62, of Humble died Jan. 30 Feb 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Susan Marie Thigpen Holasek, 62, of Humble are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Holasek died Sunday, Jan. 30, at her residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save