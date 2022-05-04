Services for Donnie Lee Yandell, 69, of Harker Heights will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Yandell died Sunday, April 24, at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1953, in Blanchard, Okla., to Ardie and Rosie Yandell. He served in the U.S. Army and retired in 1993. He worked as a Temple Police officer and retired in 2004. He also worked at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Yandell; a son, Nicholas; two daughters, Heather and Dianna; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.