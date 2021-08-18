Tommie Wright
Services for Tommie Joyce Thompson “T.J.” Wright, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Charlene Thompson officiating.
She was born June 19, 1944, to Willie and Gladys Harrison Thompson in Temple. She attended Dunbar High School in Temple. She was a Jehovah’s Witness and attended the Kingdom Hall in Temple. She married Eddie Wright on Oct. 20, 1969. He preceded her in death. She worked for Coy Martin Restaurant in Temple and Regency Manor in Temple.
She also was preceded in death by two sons, John Thompson and Alan Thompson.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Thompson of Mesquite; four daughters, Cecile Hollins, Cynthia Riley, Charlotte Freeman and Tracy Johnson, all of Temple; a brother, Bobby Joe Thompson of Temple; a sister, Eldora “Doddie” Johnson of Temple; 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.