BELTON — Services for Harvey David Pittman, 82, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God in Moody.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Pittman died Wednesday, March 11.
He was born Aug. 8, 1937, in Tuckahoe Township of Jones County, N.C., to Alph and Lucy Blizzard Pittman. He attended Pink Hill School. He served in the U.S. Army for six years and was stationed at Fort Hood. He married Jeanette Wooley on Nov. 5, 1962. They moved to Dallas where he began working at General Motors. In 1973, he became Moody’s city administrator and eventually mayor.
He was on the Volunteer Fire Department; president of the Lions Club and was instrumental in establishing the Scott & White Clinic, the baseball fields and the Senior Center. He owned and operated Pittman Hardware in Moody for 29 years. He was a deacon of the First Assembly of God in Moody.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, David and Tim, both of Moody; five brothers, Wayne, Cecil, Charlie, Odell and Roy, all of Pink Hill, N.C.; a sister, Faye Murphy of Wilmington, N.C.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church in Moody, P. O. Box 6, Moody TX, 76557.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.