BELTON — Services for Neville Monroe Allison, 98, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Church of Moody.
Mr. Allison died Friday, Feb. 28, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 27, 1922, in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, Va. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. He received a master’s degree from ATU Killeen. He married Beverley Heyl. He later married Barbara Wallace in 1980. He worked for the civil service in Virginia, Taegu, Korea, and at Fort Hood. He was a member of Z.S. Teague Masonic Lodge No. 568 in Moody.
He was preceded in death by his first wife; a son, Gregory Hopkins Allison; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Dorsey Comer of Rochelle, Va., and Susan Allison Muston of Austin; three sons, Neville Monroe Allison Jr. of Barboursville, Va., Stanford Heath Allison of Belmont, N.C., and David Heyl of Somerset, Va.; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.