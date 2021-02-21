Our precious Father, Brother, and Uncle, Robert “Robin” Ray Scott Jr., age 60, passed away February 15th at his home surrounded by loved ones. He fought a courageous battle against cancer but Jesus was the ultimate healer.
Robin was born November 6, 1960 in Temple, Texas to Robert “Bob” Ray Scott, Sr. and Geraldine “Dena” Scott. He attended Temple High School in Temple, Texas in 1978 and graduated from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma with a degree in Business Administration. He has been a resident of College Station, Texas since 1999.
He worked for Reynolds and Reynolds as their Senior Director of Transportation Services. For 23 years, he dedicated his time and effort into building and creating relationships. He never met a stranger walking through those halls.
Robin’s hobbies include anything with golf, from putt offs to Scrambles and last minute tournaments. He adored watching Kiley and Trip play sports, talk equestrian with his youngest, hunting, fly fishing, and learning the stock market.
More importantly though, his three children were the wheels that kept him going. There was nothing that brought Robin greater joy than to spend quality time with each of them. They were the beat at every core of his being.
Robin was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children. Kiley Alexandra Scott, 24, Robert “Trip” Ray Scott III, 20, and Kennedy Rhodes Scott, 16. He also has two sisters, Tammy Bailey and her husband Todd of Temple and Marci Byler and her husband Sid of Belton. Nephews and nieces are Christopher and wife Romina Bailey of Miami, Lauren Bailey of Temple, Hunter Bailey of Temple, Sidney Byler and Shelby Byler of Belton and great nephews Sonny Bailey of Miami and Boston Bailey of Temple.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to all who have been a part of Robin’s life. He will be missed and remembered by many. We will forever look forward to our reunion with him in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the children have asked for donations to the Uveal Melanoma Foundation, to fund more research in order to fight against the rarest cancer in the world.
