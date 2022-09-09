Services for Dylan Dwight Cathey, 25, of Nolanville, will be 11 a.m. today at Freedom Road Biker Church in Belton.
Mr. Cathey died Sunday, Sept. 4, in Nolanville.
He was born Dec. 14, 1996, in Temple to Daniel Cathey and Valerie Smith. He worked for Trinity Exterior Group.
Survivors include two sons, Dwight Cathey and Waylon Cathey; a daughter, Madi Cathey; and her parents.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.