Clarence Ernest Dodd
Mr. Clarence Ernest Dodd, 87, of Cameron, TX, made his journey to Heaven on Friday, October 28th, 2022.
He was born on April 4th, 1935 near Cameron to Vernon & Annie Dodd (Hauk). Clarence attended Cameron Yoe High School and went on to marry his loving wife of 66 years, Mabel Dodd. Clarence and Mabel moved to Bee Cave, TX where he spent over 30 years working as a Lineman for the City of Austin Electric Co. before moving back to Cameron after retirement.
Clarence was passionate about many things in life, but the things he was most passionate about were fishing, hard work, a good garage sale and most of all, his family. He loved his family more than anything and never missed an opportunity to let them know that in his own special way.
He is survived by his wife Mabel Dodd (Tyson), his son Vernon Dodd and his wife Paula Dodd of Maysfield, TX, son Eddie Dodd of Austin, TX, brother Alvin Dodd of Cameron, TX, and his sister Inez Clark of Ft. Worth, TX. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
Mr. Dodd was preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters, 1 brother, and his beautiful daughter, Nancy Dodd Baugh.
Visitation & funeral services will be held at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron, TX. Visitation will take place on Monday, October 31st from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. and funeral services on Tuesday, November 1st starting at 3:30p.m. Burial will follow in the Pebble Grove Cemetery near Maysfield, TX. Following the services there will be a Celebration of Life at the Dodd Family home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary