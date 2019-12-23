BELTON — Services for JoAnn White, 88, of Temple were Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Gary White and Jeff Stegall officiating.
Burial was in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. White died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Fort Worth to L.B. Lehman and Annette Gay. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1948. She attended Abilene Christian College. She married Tracy Franklin White on Feb. 17, 1950. She was a member of Highland Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three daughters, Vicky Norsworthy and Pennye Salazar, both of Temple, and Linda Moore of Liberty Hill; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.