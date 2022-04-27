Services for CeCelia Walter, 101, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Welter died Friday, April 22, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 9, 1921, in Lockport, Ill., to Matteo and Maria Miglioretto Costenero. She married Franklin Henry Welter in 1946. She was a homemaker. She worked at American Can in Rockdale. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Louise McEachern of Temple; a son, Franklin Robert Welter of Houston; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Building Fund, Temple Humane Society, or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.