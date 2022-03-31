ROCKDALE — Services for Doris Ann Selig, 87, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Friday at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Seelig died Monday, March 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Rockdale to Edward and Bessie Leona Henry Backhaus. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She attended St. Edwards University and Durham Business College. She worked for Texas Academy of Family Physicians in Austin. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 773, Temple, TX 76503, or to St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 168.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.