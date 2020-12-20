Rebecca Ann Thomas, age 77 of Temple died Monday, December 14th, 2020, in a local hospital. Visitation will be Monday, December 21st, 2020 starting at 11:00AM. Service immediately following at 1:00PM at Scanio – Harper Funeral Home with Kevin Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Becky was born August 10th, 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas to Monroe and Izetta Pope. She married Bobby Lee Thomas April 14, 1958. They have four children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Becky dedicated her life to loving and taking care of others. She enjoyed cooking, baking and finding a bargain. She was devoted and passionate about her family and friends. She always went above and beyond. She had a kind heart of gold, a helping hand and a smile for all.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby Lee Thomas in 2007. Her Mother Izetta Temple Pope and Father Monroe Henry Pope. Brothers, Don and Charlie Pope and Sister, Lela Grammar.
She is survived by her sons David Thomas and wife Jodi of Temple, Texas. Ronny Thomas and wife Vicki of New Jersey. Daughters, Debbie Polta and husband Karl, of Troy, Texas. Tammy Shiplett and husband Randy, of Troy, Texas. Grandchildren, Brandon Thomas and Nathan Thomas of Temple, Texas. Taylor Wentrcek of Belton, Texas. Josh Fredrick of Robinson, Texas. Jennifer Renick of Temple, Texas. Dana Laclair of Vermont. Shannon Thomas of North Carolina. Kristoffer and Kelan Thomas of New Jersey. Krista Polta of Minnesota. Kaci Sullivan of Killeen, Texas. Angela Sitz of Salado, Texas. Andrea Elliott of Troy, Texas. 13 great grandchildren. Brother Rex Pope of Wake Village, Texas. Sister, Betty McKinnon of Prescott, Arkansas.
Paid Obituary