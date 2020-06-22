BELTON — Services for Robert Vernon “Bert” Rushing Jr., 60, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Full Gospel Church in Belton with the Rev. Rick Lasley officiating.
Mr. Rushing died April 3 in Galveston.
He was born Sept. 4, 1959, to Robert Vernon “Bobby” Sr. and Joan Lasly Rushing in Temple. He worked for the Temple VA hospital and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. He also was a self-employed carpenter.
Survivors include a daughter, Shanda Beatley; a son, Chris Smith; his parents; a brother, Terry Rushing; two sisters, Michelle Herrington and Linda Sutton; and four grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.