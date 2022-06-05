Dickie D. Henke
Dickie D. Henke, 69, passed away at home, in Temple, Texas, on May 22, 2022, after battling complications from COVID. He was born on August 11, 1952, in Rosebud, Texas. Dickie is survived by his loving niece, Wendy Henke who remained by his side. He was preceded, in death, by his mother, Willie May Henke, his father, Dick Henke and his brother, Gary Henke.
Please join us in celebrating his life at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Visitation will be on June 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with service following on June 8, 2022. at 11 a.m. A private burial will be scheduled for close family and friends at Burlington Cemetery.
Dickie began working at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in May 1978. He completed his Central Texas College Police Academy in July 1979 and was awarded his Peace Officer License. His training continued throughout his career, earning an Advanced Peace Officer Certificate with the State of Texas. He was assigned to the Civil and Warrant section as a Sheriff’s Sergeant. During his 31 years of service, he received many awards and commendations for his meritorious performance to the citizens of Bell County.
Dickie supported many charities, such as, ASPCA, Red Cross, VFW, and various other organizations close to his heart.
His love for the outdoors included hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spinning a good tale and entertained all with his sense of humor. He was a loyal and trusted friend to many. He, truly, will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Foundation to assist officers and families in need.
Special thanks to the many people who supported him and Wendy in his final days. Our gratitude is immeasurable.
