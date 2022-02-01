Private services for Levi Michael Martinez, infant son of Lucas and Narassha Martinez of Temple, will be held at a later date.
Levi was born and died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a local hospital.
He is survived by his parents; a brother, Jesse James Martinez of Colorado; a sister, Sloan Zia Martinez of California; his maternal grandparents, Anny Brun and Thomas Solis; and his paternal grandparents, Tammy and Mark McGlynn, and Santiago Martinez.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.