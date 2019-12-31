WACO — Services for Sammy Lee Maze, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. A.C. Stapleton officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Maze died Tuesday, Dec. 17.
He was born Dec. 3, 1952, in Killeen to Richard T. and Osia Ola Maze. He attended school in Killeen. He attended Blinn Junior College in Brenham. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Veterans Memorial Hospital in Loma Linda, Calif. He was a member of Blacks in Government.
Survivors include his wife, Samira Maze; five children, Tamara Maze Gallman, Lashanda Maze, Terrell Maze, Jennell Maze and Jovan Maze; two stepdaughters, Sharice Kennebrew and Genice Macias; two brothers, Richard Wayne Maze and Charles Maze; two sisters, Ruth Scott and Brenda Davis; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.