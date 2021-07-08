Services for John Granado Alexander, 70, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Alexander died Friday, July 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 7, 1951, in Buckholts to Raymond and Evangelina Granado Alexander. He was a lifelong resident of Rogers. He worked for a railroad from 1975 to 1989 and was later self-employed. He married Cindy Alexander in Rogers. He attended St. Matthews Catholic Church in Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy Alexander, in 1994.
Survivors include a son, John A. Alexander of Floresville; two brothers, Robert Alexander and Joe Alexander, both of Temple; two sisters, Linda Villarreal and Alice McFarlin, both of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.