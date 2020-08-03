Services for Shirley Shipp-Lagrone, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Heath Abel officiating.
Mrs. Shipp-Lagrone died Friday, July 24, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 20, 1934, in Belton to Edward and Gazza Hill Holland. She attended Jefferson High School in Houston and Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. She was an administrative assistant and worked in hotel management.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Maxi Shipp; her third husband, William Lagrone; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Bill Lagrone; five daughters, Sheila Windham, Mona Lewis, Sandra Miller, Missy Hawbecker and Brend Burr; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.