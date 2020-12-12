ROCKDALE — Services for Lorraine Elizabeth King, 73, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. today in Locklin Cemetery near San Gabriel.
Mrs. King died Sunday, Dec. 6, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Prince George’s County, Md., to Aubrey and Gladys Hazel Wallinger Curry. She attended First Baptist Church in Thorndale.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon King of Thorndale; two sons, Ronald Wallace Giroux Jr. of Maryland and Vernon Larry King of Carthage; a daughter, Yvonne King Cook of Thorndale; a brother, Donald Curry of Brandywine, Md.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.