Edwin “Dean” Youngblood
Funeral services for Edwin “Dean” Youngblood, 68, of Belton, will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel with Billy Koinm officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00- 7:00 PM Monday, August 2, 2021 at Dossman Funeral Home.
Dean passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Baylor Scott & White – Dallas.
Dean was born July 7, 1953 in Ft. Worth, the son of J. B. and Geraldine Youngblood. He graduated from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. He married Cindy Dyer, November 6, 1982 in Waco, Texas. He retired from Frito Lay after 25 years of service. His hobbies included gardening, painting, playing dominoes, and spending time with his grandkids. He also loved serving the Lord. He volunteered with area food pantries, Scott & White, and Golden Heights Choir. He and his trusted canine companion “Charley” spent many hours in Children’s Hospital and area nursing homes providing pet therapy. Dean spent many years coaching youth sports and officiating high school football. Everyone that knew Dean appreciated his warm smile and his sense of humor. Regardless of the situation, you could count on Dean to make things fun. His laugh was contagious and his love for everyone he knew was sincere.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bobby Youngblood.
Survivors include his wife Cindy Youngblood of Belton and three children: Deana (Michael) Watson of Converse, Jay (Shauna) Youngblood of Seminole, and Dusty (Jenn) Youngblood of Belton; two brothers, James (Lucille) Youngblood and Jody (Linda) Youngblood; 7 grandchildren: Landry, Nick, and Owen Youngblood, Maddie and David Watson, and Connor and Colby Youngblood.
Pallbearers will be Terry Jackson, Paul Luna, Nick Youngblood, Owen Youngblood, Michael Youngblood, and Justin Youngblood.
