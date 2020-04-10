BELTON — Services for Willie Veracruz, 71, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Veracruz died Tuesday, April 7, at a Belton nursing home.
He was born Aug. 25, 1945, in Rosebud to Willie and Louisa Veracruz. He worked for Bandas Construction in Temple. He owned and operated his own trucking company.
Survivors include his wife, Lupe Veracruz; a son, Bobby Veracruz; three daughters, Elena Gamble, Dorothy Veracruz and Jordan Preston; two brothers, Billy Veracruz and Gilbert Veracruz; five sisters, Endina Contras, Gloria Ramirez, Janie Patton, Maria Landoras and Olivia Flores; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
