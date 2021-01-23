Charles Alvin “Charlie” Baird was born to Charles and Dorothy Baird in Temple, Texas on June 23, 1946. He went to his heavenly home on January 21, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service for Charlie will be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton with Rev. Danny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery. The funeral may be viewed at dossmanfh.com.
Much of his life was lived in Belton, Texas; he attended Belton Schools. He married Donna Sodek Baird in Temple, TX on September 26, 1964, and they were blessed with 3 daughters Cherie, Trisha, and Tracy. He was the proud grandfather of five and great grandfather of four.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his daughter Cherie, his mother Dorothy (Urbantke) Baird, Father, Charles E. Baird, and brother Eddie Baird. He is survived by his children Trisha Baird Dayton and husband Mike Dayton of Temple, Tracy Baird LeBlanc and husband Ryan of San Antonio, Texas. Surviving grandchildren are Steven Ralston, Michael Thompson, Alicia Van Cleave, Addisyn LeBlanc, Gunner LeBlanc and great-grandchildren, Harloe Blair, John Thompson, Jett Thompson, and Michael Thompson. Surviving sister and brother: Donna Baird Kinsey and Jerry Baird of Belton. He also leaves a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles grew up and lived most of his life in Belton; he graduated from Belton High School where he played football and enjoyed many friends. After he married, he worked in the logistics department at Fort Hood, Texas for more than 35 years. He played a key role in organizing Belton youth girls’ softball program and coached many girl’s teams of various ages. Hunting and fishing were an important part of his life. He was an active member of the Belton Bass Club for many years and won The Belton Angler of the Year. He hunted and guided deer hunts throughout Texas. Everyone was welcomed in his home and were treated to his famous barbeque and his “secret sauce!” He loved people and making others laugh. He enjoyed people and had many-many friendships. He loved having the best-looking yard on the block and found great happiness in helping his neighbors with their yards.
Being grandpa was one of his greatest lifetime roles; he enjoyed teaching, coaching, and being their biggest cheerleader in all their endeavors. Every child and even some adults LOVED his “goodie-drawer,” and he smiled big as they raided his candy stash.
He leaves a Texas size hole in the hearts of his family and friends, but memories of him will also bring a Texas size smile on their faces and hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BTABC, attention Girl’s Athletics, P. O. Box 711, Belton, TX 76513, attention Sam Skidmore.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
