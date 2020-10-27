Services for Eva Hessbrook, 90, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with Deacon Oscar Valeriano officiating.
Mrs. Hessbrook died Monday, Oct. 26, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 16, 1929, in San Benito to Antonio and Pascuala Garcia Rodriguez. She grew up in Rio Hondo and later moved to San Jose, Calif. She married Raymond Settlers Hessbrook in 1972 in San Jose. She moved to Troy in 1987. She was a Catholic, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006; and three sons, Alfonso Chavarria, Alonso Chavarria and Salvador Rodriguez.
Survivors include seven children, Esther Sierraz, Emma Chavarria and Estella Chavarria, all of San Jose, Jose Chavvaria of Woodland, Calif., Eliska Hessbrook of Troy, and Rachel Rodriguez and Raul Hessbrook, both of Temple; a sister, Ana Galvan; 22 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation is 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
The family has requested that face coverings be worn at all times as well as social distancing be practiced while at the services.