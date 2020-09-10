Services for Carol Foust Morrison, 84, of Houston will be 1 p.m. Monday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Morrison died Saturday, Sept. 5, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 24, 1936, to Maurice and Sarah Foust. She married Jim Morrison on Sept. 9, 1961. She graduated from Academy High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennie Morrison Scharp of Houston; a sister, Jan Foust Abraham; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to Cherokee Children’s Home, 13355 TX-16, Cherokee, TX 76832.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.