BELTON — Services for Catherine Ann Lindsey, 72, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery near Youngsport.
Mrs. Lindsey died Thursday, Aug. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 30, 1948, in Hondo to Alfred and Alma Haass Brieden. She married Lyndell Lindsey on Feb. 20, 1968, in Alice. She was a member of Sandia Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Darrell Lindsey of Bertram and Alfred Lindsey of Bastrop; a daughter, Kaylynn Perkins of Turlock, Calif.; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.