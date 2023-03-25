BELTON — Services for Rodney Simonds, 81, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Justin Childers officiating.
Mr. Simonds died Thursday, March 23, at his residence.
He was born June 20, 1941, in Reading, Mass. He was an Army veteran. He married Janis Nell Turnbo on Dec. 16, 1963, in Belton. He worked for the city of Belton Water Department for 30 years. He was a deacon at Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton, serving as chaplain.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Rodney Simonds Jr. of Belton; a daughter, Debra Spence of Belton; a brother, Michael Largay of Key West, Fla; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post No. 55, 101 W. Ave. A, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.