Services for the Rev. James “Jimmy” Marvin Hinton, 102, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Hinton die Friday, Aug. 18, at a Willow Park care center.
He was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Westminster to William H. and Vera Mae Rhody Hinton. He graduated from Sherman High School. He served in Air Force. He graduated from Hardin-Simmons University, and received a graduate degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was ordained at North Park Baptist Church in Sherman, served as pastor at Longworth Baptist in Longworth, First Baptist in Aledo, Calvary Baptist in Mexia, First Baptist Church of Woodway in Waco and retired from Dyess Grove Baptist Church in Temple. He also worked for the Texas Rehabilitation Commission, retiring after 19 years.
Survivors include two sons, J David Hinton of Los Angeles and Don Hinton of Aledo; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.