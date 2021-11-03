ROCKDALE — Services for Maye Marie Schlottman, 86, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin officiating.
Interment will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Ms. Schlottman died Sunday, Oct. 31, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Rockdale to Victor and Maye Alice Diver Schlottman. She was a Christian.
Survivors include two sisters, Avis Luckey of Rockdale and Linda Brown of Tyler.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Faith Church, 400 W. Davilla, Rockdale.
Visitation will be noon Friday at the funeral home.